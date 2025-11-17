CISF’s Quick Action Stops Knife Attack and Prevents Major Crime at Bengaluru Airport | WATCH

Bengaluru: A potentially dangerous crime at Kempegowda International Airport late on Sunday night was prevented by the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) prompt and vigilant response.

On November 16, 2025, at approximately 23:59 hours, a guy described as Sohail Ahmed was seen running toward two cab drivers while holding a large metal knife close to Terminal 1's Arrival Lane. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and two CISF officers on duty quickly intervened, disarmed the assailant, and secured the weapon to protect the public.