Updated 17 November 2025 at 20:56 IST
CISF’s Quick Action Stops Knife Attack and Prevents Major Crime at Bengaluru Airport | WATCH
Swift action by CISF personnel at Kempegowda International Airport prevented a potential crime after a man charged at two taxi drivers with a knife.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: A potentially dangerous crime at Kempegowda International Airport late on Sunday night was prevented by the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) prompt and vigilant response.
On November 16, 2025, at approximately 23:59 hours, a guy described as Sohail Ahmed was seen running toward two cab drivers while holding a large metal knife close to Terminal 1's Arrival Lane. ASI/Exe Sunil Kumar and two CISF officers on duty quickly intervened, disarmed the assailant, and secured the weapon to protect the public.
According to a preliminary investigation, the accused and the targeted individuals were taxi drivers Jagdish J.R. and Renu Kumar.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 20:53 IST