Cities Across India Observe Earth Hour 2026, Switch Off Lights

New Delhi: Several cities across the nation observed Earth Hour today by switching off the lights to conserve energy. This event was observed from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm across the country.

Earth Hour is a worldwide movement organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). According to the website of the same, Earth Hour has been known for the "lights off" moment, with individuals from around the globe switching off their lights to show symbolic support for the planet and to raise awareness of the environmental issues affecting it.

It was observed in Delhi today when the lights at the iconic India Gate and Akshardham were turned off to conserve energy. Earth Hour was observed from 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM across the country.

The Earth Hour was also observed in Hyderabad as lights at Dr BR Ambedkar State Secretariat were turned off to conserve energy.

Advertisement

The global movement was also observed in Bhopal as lights at Rani Kamlapati Railway Station were turned off to conserve energy between 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

It was also observed in Mumbai as lights at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus were turned off to conserve energy.

Advertisement