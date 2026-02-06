Updated 6 February 2026 at 16:42 IST
Civic Negligence Exposed: Class 1 Student Falls Into Open Drain Outside School in Bengaluru's Govindapura, Rescued
A Class 1 student in Govindapura (Sarvagnanagar) fell into an open drain just outside their school, narrowly avoiding a serious tragedy. The drain was left uncovered due to a missing concrete slab.
New Delhi: A Class 1 student narrowly escaped a major tragedy on friday after falling into an open drain in Govindapura under the Sarvagnanagar limits, raising serious concerns over civic negligence and safety lapses near educational institutions.
The incident took place outside the school, where a child fell into a drain left uncovered by a missing concrete slab. Due to the construction work underway, reportedly part of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) works, roads were blocked, forcing students to walk along the edge of the road to reach their school.
According to locals, no safety measures were put in place at the site, despite daily movement of young children along the road.
Residents also accused both the Water Board and GBA of gross negligence.
Eyewitnesses said iron rods were also found at the spot, further increasing the risk of serious injury. Fortunately, the child survived the fall and was rescued by locals without sustaining major injuries.
A video from the scene shows the drain left completely open, with the child’s clothes and books scattered nearby. The young kid was seen sobbing.
