CJI Chandrachud: Landmark Verdicts and Controversies That Shaped India

New Delhi, India: India’s 50th Chief Justice DY Chandrachud who penned more than 500 judgments served his last day on Friday in court.

During his tenure, CJI Chandrachud was part of some historical judgments such as the Ayodhya land dispute, the abrogation of Article 370, and the decriminalisation of consensual gay sex that shaped society and politics to his name. D Y Chandrachud, known also for his many pithy statements, leaves an imprint all his own on the annals of legal history.

Capping a long career as a lawyer, Supreme Court judge, and head of the country’s judiciary Chandrachud, was part of a landmark judgment by a five-judge constitution bench that recognised the 'living will' made by terminally ill patients for passive euthanasia.

The controversies surrounding historical restorations

The Chandrachud legacy has a physical manifestation too - a reimagined ‘Lady Justice’. The earlier ‘Goddess of Justice’ in Grecian robes with blindfolds and swords has been replaced by a six-ft tall sculpture with scales in one hand and the Constitution in another. She is in a sari, with a crown and sans blindfold.

While that created a stir so did the decision on his penultimate day at work with the Supreme Court rechristening its summer vacation "partial court working days", an issue that has led to criticism that the apex court judges enjoyed long breaks.

Father-son duo occupying the highest seat in the highest court of India

DYC followed in the footsteps of his father Y V Chandrachud, who served as the CJI with the longest tenure between 1978 and 1985, the only instance of a father and son occupying the highest seat in the highest court of India.

The son, who studied in Delhi’s St Stephen’s College and Campus Law Centre and then went on get an LLM degree and a doctorate from the Harvard Law School, became chief justice on November 9, 2022.

The verdicts, the judgments that advance justice

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud, set to retire on November 10, leaves behind an extensive body of work that spans all areas of law. His judgments have shaped Indian jurisprudence and are likely to influence future legal decisions and academic studies for years to come.

CJI Chandrachud's tenure was marked by a commitment to protecting individual rights and advancing justice. Notable rulings include expanding the scope of fundamental rights, such as privacy, and striking down the controversial electoral bond scheme. He was also instrumental in landmark decisions on issues like decriminalizing same-sex relations and recognizing the right to privacy as a fundamental right.

Among his most significant contributions was authoring the unanimous 2019 judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, which resolved the decades-long land dispute and paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir . His tenure also included a crucial ruling on the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and judgments on criminalizing adultery and recognizing living wills for terminally ill patients.

CJI Chandrachud led several Constitution benches and took part in pivotal cases such as the Delhi government’s control over services, and the Maharashtra political crisis. While some of his decisions stirred controversy, such as rejecting a probe into the death of judge B.H. Loya, his legacy includes groundbreaking work on judicial transparency and access to justice. He championed the live-streaming of court proceedings, a policy that has made the courts more accessible to the public.

Beyond his legal expertise, CJI Chandrachud is known for his personal values, including his commitment to family and his love of cricket. He leaves behind a legacy of judicial reforms, significant rulings, and a more transparent and accessible judiciary.

As he steps down, CJI Chandrachud’s influence on the Indian legal system is undeniable, and his contributions to both law and society will continue to resonate for generations to come.