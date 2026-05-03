'Claims Untenable': India Rejects Nepal’s Claim On Lipulekh, Says Kailash Yatra Route Used Since 1954; Open To Talks

New Delhi: India has firmly rejected Nepal’s protest over the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route through Lipulekh, insisting its stance on the Himalayan pass is “clear and consistent” and that Kathmandu’s territorial assertions lack a historical basis. The sharp exchange on May 3 has once again placed the Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura dispute at the centre of bilateral ties, even as both sides say they remain willing to talk.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stressed that pilgrims have used the Lipulekh Pass for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954, calling the route a long-established one rather than a new development. Responding directly to Nepal’s objection, New Delhi said that such claims were “neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence", and characterised Kathmandu’s position as a “unilateral artificial enlargement of territorial claims” that was untenable.

Despite the firm rebuttal, India left the door open for engagement, with the ministry saying that New Delhi remains “open to a constructive interaction including resolving outstanding boundary issues through dialogue and diplomacy,” signalling that the government sees talks as the way forward.

Nepal Sends Diplomatic Notes To India And China

Kathmandu’s protest was lodged formally with both India and China, with Nepal arguing that the proposed pilgrimage route passes through disputed territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal reiterated that, under the 1816 Sugauli Treaty, “Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are integral parts of Nepal.”

Advertisement

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lok Bahadur Paudyal Chhetri confirmed that Nepal had conveyed its concerns to New Delhi and Beijing through diplomatic channels. Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal asserted that the step followed consultations with political parties, after which Nepal’s official stance was formally communicated. Kathmandu also informed China that the Lipulekh area lies within Nepali territory.

Nepal urged India to halt road construction, expansion, border trade and pilgrimage-related activity in the region, calling the matter sensitive and noting it had raised the issue repeatedly in the past.

Advertisement

The Kalapani-Lipulekh-Limpiyadhura area has been a recurring flashpoint between India, Nepal and China for years. While both governments held their ground this week, Nepal underlined that the government is open to choosing a diplomatic path. “In keeping with the spirit of close and friendly Nepal-India relations, Nepal remains committed to resolving the boundary issue through historical facts, evidence and diplomatic dialogue,” the foreign ministry said.

Even as Nepal lodged its protest over the route, the pilgrimage route remains operational from the Indian side, however, the latest notes exchanged have brought the boundary disagreement back into focus.