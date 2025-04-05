Clandestine Oath Erodes Trust Of People In Judiciary: Allahabad HCBA Says Justcie Varma's Swearing-In Unacceptable

New Delhi: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has strongly condemned the "clandestine" swearing-in of Justice Yashwant Varma, calling it a serious blow to public trust in the judiciary. The association described the appointment as “unacceptable” and lacking transparency. For the unversed, Justice Varma took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in a low-key ceremony on Saturday. However, in an unusual move, the court has decided not to assign him any judicial work until further notice. The HCBA has expressed strong disapproval of both the manner in which the oath was administered and the overall opacity surrounding the process.

Allahabad HCBA Questions Secrecy: Why Were Lawyers Kept in the Dark About Oath?

Coming down heavily on the secrecy surrounding the swearing-in of Justice Yashwant Varma, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) raised serious questions about the transparency of the process.

In a series of sharp remarks, the HCBA said the Bar was not informed about the oath ceremony, calling the act "unconstitutional" and "extremely shameful." The association demanded to know why the oath was administered in secrecy if no judicial work was to be assigned to Justice Varma, as per the Supreme Court's directive.



Justice Yashwant Varma's Transfer to Allahabad HC

Justice Yashwant Varma has been transferred from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court following allegations related to the recovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence in New Delhi.

The transfer came shortly after the Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court not to assign any judicial work to Justice Varma upon his joining. “The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court for the time being has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma when he assumes charge as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court,” a statement from the apex court noted.

The controversy stems from an incident on March 14, when a significant amount of cash was reportedly found in a room at Justice Varma’s official residence. The room, however, was separate from the main living quarters.