Clash Between Two Groups After Eid Prayers in Nuh, Over Five Injured

New Delhi: A clash between two groups from the same community broke out after Eid prayers in Haryana’s Nuh on Monday, leaving more than five people injured. According to police, the violence erupted as a result of an ongoing rivalry between groups led by Rashid and Sajid.

The incident occurred when members of one group were heading home after offering Eid prayers at a local Idgah.

An altercation broke out between them and the rival group. Both sides attacked each other with sticks, leading to multiple injuries.

Police Intervene, Restore Order

Upon receiving information, police teams from multiple stations rushed to the village and managed to bring the situation under control.

The injured were immediately taken to a hospital for treatment.

Long Standing Dispute Behind the Clash

Officials confirmed that the two groups have a history of disputes. Speaking on the incident, Nuh Police spokesperson Krishan Kumar stated, "In the old rivalry, there was a clash between the groups of Rashid and Sajid in village Tirwada. Meeru and Hafiz from Rashid's party, and Khurshid, Ashmin, and Noor Mohammad from Sajid's party were injured and are currently receiving medical treatment."

Investigation Underway, FIR to Be Filed

Apart from those hospitalized, several others from both groups sustained minor injuries. Authorities have deployed a police team in the village to maintain peace.