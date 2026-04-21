Clash Breaks Out Between TMC And BJP Supporters in Ekbalpur Ahead of West Bengal Assembly Polls

Kolkata: Tension flared outside Ekbalpur Police Station due to a clash between BJP and TMC supporters on Hossain Shah Road during a BJP meeting led by Rakesh Singh. Counter-sloganeering escalated the confrontation, resulting in the arrest of 5 BJP and 4 TMC workers, with three FIRs filed by Kolkata Police.

BJP’s Kolkata Port candidate, Rakesh Singh, led the demonstration, sitting on protest outside the police station and accusing the administration of bias and inaction. Party workers gathered in large numbers, raising slogans and demanding intervention.

The situation intensified when police attempted to disperse the crowd, leading to a lathi charge. At least one person was reported to be severely injured in the incident, according to preliminary information from local sources.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, workers and supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also assembled outside the police station, raising counter-slogans. The presence of both rival groups in close proximity heightened tensions, prompting a heavy police deployment in the area to prevent further escalation.

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The clash underscores the increasingly confrontational political climate in West Bengal in the run-up to elections, with both BJP and TMC trading allegations over law and order and political intimidation.

Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the extent of injuries or any detentions made during the incident. Further details are awaited as the situation remains under close watch.