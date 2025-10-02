Clash During Durga Puja Idol Immersion at JNU; Participating Students Assaulted

New Delhi: A clash broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the Durga Puja idol immersion on Thursday evening. The incident happened at around 7 PM near the Sabarmati T-point on campus.

According to reports, members of left-wing student organisations, including AISA, SFI, and DSF, allegedly assaulted students and hurled slippers and stones at those participating in the immersion procession. The shameful act disrupted what had otherwise been a peaceful Navratri celebration at JNU.

A large number of students were present at the event, with many waiting to receive prasad. The celebration was proceeding smoothly until the sudden outbreak of violence.

This is not the first time such tensions have surfaced. In previous years, leftist groups have been accused of disrespecting Hindu festivals, including raising slogans glorifying Mahishasura during religious events.