Updated 2 October 2025 at 22:50 IST
Clash During Durga Puja Idol Immersion at JNU; Participating Students Assaulted
A clash broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the Durga Puja idol immersion on Thursday evening.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: A clash broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) during the Durga Puja idol immersion on Thursday evening. The incident happened at around 7 PM near the Sabarmati T-point on campus.
Clash During Durga Puja Idol Immersion at JNU
According to reports, members of left-wing student organisations, including AISA, SFI, and DSF, allegedly assaulted students and hurled slippers and stones at those participating in the immersion procession. The shameful act disrupted what had otherwise been a peaceful Navratri celebration at JNU.
A large number of students were present at the event, with many waiting to receive prasad. The celebration was proceeding smoothly until the sudden outbreak of violence.
This is not the first time such tensions have surfaced. In previous years, leftist groups have been accused of disrespecting Hindu festivals, including raising slogans glorifying Mahishasura during religious events.
Authorities are reviewing the incident and have assured that appropriate action will be taken to maintain harmony on campus.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 22:27 IST