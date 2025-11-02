Class 6 Student Dies After Jumping From School’s 4th Floor; Probe Underway in Jaipur

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a class 6 student died after jumping from the fourth floor of a private school in Jaipur on Saturday. The young girl succumbed to her injuries despite doctors efforts to save her at Metro Mas Hospital. According to other students, the girl was reportedly mentally distressed.

Police and forensic teams reached the spot after receiving information about the incident. SHO Lakhan Singh said, “After receiving information about her falling from the roof, we reached Metro Mas Hospital, where she lost her life. Her parents have reached the site. We are collecting witnesses.”

Authorities have launched an investigation and initiated a departmental inquiry into the case as well. Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar termed the incident “unfortunate” and said, “It is a serious issue, and we have ordered an investigation into the matter. The issuance of NOCs (No Objection Certificates) comes with certain conditions, and non-compliance will result in severe action.”

Meanwhile, members of the association, including State President Arvind Agarwal and State Spokesperson Abhishek Jain Bittu, visited the school soon after the incident. They alleged that the school administration refused to provide information and that evidence was tampered with by washing the area from the fifth floor to the ground floor.

