Class 7 Student Walks Toward School Gate, Collapses And Dies After Silent Heart Attack

Barabanki: A 12-Year-Old boy tragically died after suffering a sudden ‘silent’ heart attack in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. Shocking CCTV footage has emerged, capturing the exact moment the child collapsed, leaving passersby stunned.

The video shows the child getting out of the car as his father dropped him on the first day of school. As the child got down and started walking towards the gate, he suddenly collapsed.

His father rushed to his side, picked him up in his arms, and walked a few steps toward the staircase in an attempt to revive him. The school staff immediately took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

As per reports, the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the child was going to school on the first day after summer vacation.

The kid has been identified as Akhil Pratap Singh, a class 7 student who studied at St Anthony's School. He reached the school in a car along with his father.

Upon stepping out, he took his bag and began walking toward the school gate when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed.

