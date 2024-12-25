Class XI Student Stabbed 14 Times in Public View in Faridabad, Dies

Faridabad: In yet another shocking incident, a Class XI student, identified as Anshul, was stabbed to death in a market in Faridabad on Wednesday. The brutal attack, which occurred a day earlier, has led to the apprehension of 10 individuals, including the primary suspects Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama, who are accused of assaulting the teenager.

According to police reports, Anshul had a previous altercation with the accused in the days leading up to the incident. His sister, Anjali, told officials that on Tuesday, Anshul and his friends were in the market when Mathur, Dhama, and several other men attacked him with sticks and knives.

Anshul was stabbed 14 times during the attack.

Anjali, along with local residents, rushed Anshul to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries the following day. The victim's family has expressed their outrage, accusing the police of inaction. They claimed that the authorities had dismissed their earlier complaints about death threats Anshul had received on Instagram.

Anmol, a friend of the victim, told the police that the accused had been involved in spreading hooliganism in Baslewa colony, engaging in drug dealing and harassment of girls in the area.

The police have registered an FIR based on Anjali’s statement, and further investigations are underway.