Cleanest Visuals Show India's Air Defence System S-400 Shooting Down Pakistani Drones, Missiles

Updated May 8th 2025, 22:27 IST
Jammu: India on Thursday evening successfully intercepted and shot down multiple Pakistani drones, missiles that were launched by Pakistani army to target Indian military and civilian establishments over border districts including Jammu, Jaisalmer and others.
As an alert and fully prepared Indian armed forces thwart Pakistani attacks, cleanest visuals have surfaced showing India's air defence system S-400 effortlessly shooting down Pakistani missiles and drones over the skies of Jammu, Jaisalmer.
Explosions were heard over the skies of Jammu, Udhampur, Jaisalmer and other places after Indian air defence systems intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles.
It is to be informed that the red light seen in the sky in the above visuals is the ignition of the ammunition cap from an anti-drone gun (from India's air defence systems), and the explosion sound thereafter implies a successful hit.
Meanwhile, an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was underway in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala has been called off. As soon as India's air defence systems begin security operation to trace, intercept and neutralise Pakistani drones and missiles, the flood lights in the Dharamsala situation went all dark and the match was called off.
These attempts by Pakistan is being clearly seen as a major escalation to the already blown up India-Pakistan tension after Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.
India has issued a statement after Pakistan escalated situation by firing drones and missiles and attempted to target India's military and civilian establishments saying, “Military stations of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur in proximity to the international boundary, in Jammu & Kashmir targeted by Pakistan using missiles and drones. No losses. Threat neutralised by Indian Armed Forces as per SoP with kinetic and non-kinetic means.”
Published May 8th 2025, 21:43 IST