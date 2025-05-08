Cleanest Visuals Show India's Air Defence System S-400 Shooting Down Pakistani Drones, Missiles

Jammu: India on Thursday evening successfully intercepted and shot down multiple Pakistani drones, missiles that were launched by Pakistani army to target Indian military and civilian establishments over border districts including Jammu, Jaisalmer and others.

As an alert and fully prepared Indian armed forces thwart Pakistani attacks, cleanest visuals have surfaced showing India's air defence system S-400 effortlessly shooting down Pakistani missiles and drones over the skies of Jammu, Jaisalmer.

Explosions were heard over the skies of Jammu, Udhampur, Jaisalmer and other places after Indian air defence systems intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles.

It is to be informed that the red light seen in the sky in the above visuals is the ignition of the ammunition cap from an anti-drone gun (from India's air defence systems), and the explosion sound thereafter implies a successful hit.

Important advisory for civilians in Jammu, Udhampur, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Jaisalmer

All citizens are requested to switch off all types of lights during black out period.

Citizens must remain indoors or at better safe places.

No unnecessary vehicular movement should be taken.

There is no need for panic. Indian defence authorities are keeping the situation under control.

We request everyone not to spread rumours or unverified information, as it can create unnecessary panic.

IPL match between Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala called off

Meanwhile, an IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals which was underway in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala has been called off. As soon as India's air defence systems begin security operation to trace, intercept and neutralise Pakistani drones and missiles, the flood lights in the Dharamsala situation went all dark and the match was called off.

These attempts by Pakistan is being clearly seen as a major escalation to the already blown up India-Pakistan tension after Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

India issues statement after Pak launches drones, missiles