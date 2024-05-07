Advertisement

Jaipur: Rajasthan former chief minister Ashok Gehlot Monday condemned the alleged vandalism in the Congress office in Amethi, saying such incidents are a clear proof of the BJP's panic over its defeat.

"The vandalism at the Congress office in Amethi is condemnable. Such incidents are a clear proof of the BJP's panic over its defeat. The Uttar Pradesh Police should ensure strict action against the accused involved in this incident," Gehlot wrote on 'X'.

The Congress leader further wrote, "Such incidents will further increase the victory margin of popular Congress candidate K L Sharma in Amethi." A case of alleged vandalism of vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi has been reported. The Congress has blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the incident.

The Congress Monday appointed Gehlot as the senior party observer for the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

Congress Alleges Vandalism by BJP in Amethi, BJP Denies Claims

Earlier, last night, Several vehicles parked near a Congress office in Amethi's Gauriganj were vandalized allegedly by BJP workers, Congress alleged.. The Congress has alleged that the attack was organized by sitting MP and BJP candidate Smriti Irani.

Congress also alleged that "BJP goons" attacked its workers. Police have said they have registered a case and probe is on. The BJP has denied the allegations.

Late last night, the Congress shared on X a video that showed several cars with their windscreens broken. "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi. Foreseeing the defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged," the post read.

The Congress alleged that police stayed a mute spectator. "The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident. This incident is proof that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi," it said. BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told a news agency that the Congress is using dirty tricks in the election for Amethi Lok Sabha seat. He said the incident of vandalism was an attempt by the Congress to seek sympathy votes. "We appeal to the Election Commission to take strict action, investigate this thoroughly and make the names of those who vandalised cars public," he said.