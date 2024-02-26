Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The ambitious climate action in developing countries is dependent on the support from developed countries under the Paris Agreement, India reiterated on Monday during a meeting convened by the UN.

Attending a virtually closed-door meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, representing India, called upon the developed countries to fulfil their promise of the USD 100 billion per year goal made in 2009.

"COP26 should focus on climate finance in scope, scale and speed and transfer of green technologies at a low cost," he said.

Yadav underlined the need for upholding the principles of the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) process for a successful outcome in any climate change negotiations, including the upcoming COP26.

At the meeting, crucial climate actions on the finance, mitigation and adaptation required for tackling the climate crisis were discussed, the environment ministry said.

The meeting was convened by the UN Secretary General with select leaders ahead of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November.

Yadav talked about the concrete climate actions that India has been taking, including 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also mentioned that in light of the recent IPCC report findings, the latest UNFCCC Synthesis Report, and the fact that developed countries have collectively emitted more than their estimated emission allowances in the 2008-2020 period, they should take greater action on mitigation and provide financial support to developing countries.

The environment minister stressed that even at the UNFCCC, there is a very urgent need to give due importance to adaptation and discuss whether the scale of resources is commensurate with the scale of the developing countries' needs, the ministry said. PTI AG RC