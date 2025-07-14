Close Aide of Priyank Kharge and Congress Block President Held with Banned Codeine Narcotics in Thane, 120 Bottles Seized

Lingraj Kanni, a Congress leader said to have close ties with Minister Priyank Kharge, has been arrested by the Maharashtra police in a drug trafficking case, bringing the minister’s inner circle under fresh scrutiny.

Kanni, who is the President of the Kalaburagi South Block Congress, was taken into custody in Thane city while allegedly selling narcotic substances. Police seized 120 bottles of banned Codeine syrup from his possession during the arrest.

Known to be closely associated with Gulbarga Dakshin MLA Allamprabhu Patil, the incident has sparked political scrutiny as Kanni is said to have links with Minister Priyank Kharge, with several photos circulating online showing Lingraj with Kharge at various public events. While leaders often pose with supporters, the frequency and nature of Kanni’s appearances alongside Kharge have raised questions, according to political observers.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 at the Kalyan Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

In April last year, Kharge had publicly vowed to crack down on drug smuggling and abuse in the Kalaburagi region, stating that his district would not be allowed to fall prey to narcotics. The arrest of someone from his inner circle has now placed that commitment under a spotlight.