Close Call At Ahmedabad Airport: Major Plane Crash Averted After Air India, IndiGo Flights Come Face-To-Face

Ahmedabad: A major plane crash was narrowly averted at Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport when an Air India flight veered onto a taxiway already being used by an IndiGo plane preparing for departure. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has now launched an investigation to ascertain how two flights came face-to-face on the same stretch of tarmac.

According to details shared by the DGCA, Air India flight AI2493 had arrived safely from Mumbai and touched down on runway 23. After landing, the crew received instructions to taxi to the international apron using taxiway C, followed by taxiway P and then a right turn onto taxiway G. Further, instead of making a turn, the Air India pilots continued straight along taxiway P, placing their aircraft on a path that intersected with the route of an IndiGo flight.

At the same moment, IndiGo flight 6E-5160 was lining up for takeoff to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. However, the situation was defused when the Air India crew realised the error and brought the aircraft to an immediate halt. The sources stated that the prompt action prevented a major aviation accident on the ground, which could have been deadly.

How The Misrouting Occurred

As per reports, the DGCA’s initial findings showed that the Air India crew missed the designated right turn from taxiway P onto taxiway G. The misjudgement meant the aircraft kept moving along a route it was not cleared for, bringing it directly toward the IndiGo flight waiting for departure clearance.

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The aviation regulator has begun a formal probe to establish the sequence of events and assess whether air traffic control instructions, signage, or crew procedures played a role. The officials stated that the investigation will also review cockpit communication and ground movement protocols at Ahmedabad airport to prevent a recurrence.