Close Call: Pilot's Quick Thinking Saves 186 Lives As Air India Flight Aborts Landing Last Minute Amid Turbulent Weather

New Delhi: An Air India flight carrying 186 passengers from Singapore to India narrowly avoided disaster when it aborted its landing attempt due to sudden changes in weather conditions. The incident occurred on Wednesday morning. According to reports, the plane was attempting to land when the pilot suddenly realised that the wind speed had increased dangerously, making it unsafe to proceed with the landing. Without hesitation, the pilot took the crucial decision to abort the landing and circle the airport for nearly 20 minutes until the weather conditions improved. The aircraft then landed safely, and no passengers were injured in the incident.

As per reports, the quick decision-making and effective communication between the pilot and air traffic control resulted in aborting any possible incident. While the ATC had informed the pilot about the weather conditions, the pilot ultimately took the risk of landing and decided to abort it at the last minute. The passengers were understandably shaken by the experience, but no one was harmed.

DGCA's Response