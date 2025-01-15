Published 18:29 IST, January 15th 2025
Suchir Balaji's Death 'Open & Active Investigation': San Francisco Police's Big Shift
The San Francisco Police Department updated the status of Suchir Balaji's case, changing it from 'Closed - Suicide' to 'Open and Active Investigation.
New Delhi: The mystery surrounding the death of Suchir Balaji took a new turn as the San Francisco Police Department and the Coroner’s Office quietly updated the status of his case. Initially labelled as a "Closed - Suicide" investigation, the case has now been reclassified as an "Open and Active Investigation," raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The San Francisco Police Department, however, is yet to release any further details about the new developments.
The unexpected shift follows growing scrutiny and questions about the initial ruling of the alleged suicide. Balaji’s death, once classified as self-inflicted, will now undergo a renewed investigation. Officials have indicated that new evidence or potential leads may have emerged, prompting them to reconsider the circumstances surrounding Suchir's death.
