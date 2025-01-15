sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:29 IST, January 15th 2025

Suchir Balaji's Death 'Open & Active Investigation': San Francisco Police's Big Shift

The San Francisco Police Department updated the status of Suchir Balaji's case, changing it from 'Closed - Suicide' to 'Open and Active Investigation.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Who was Suchir Balaji, OpenAI Whistleblower Who Committed Suicide Day After Being Named in Lawsuit?
Balaji has openly discussed the ethical and legal concerns he encountered during his time at OpenAI. | Image: X

New Delhi: The mystery surrounding the death of Suchir Balaji took a new turn as the San Francisco Police Department and the Coroner’s Office quietly updated the status of his case. Initially labelled as a "Closed - Suicide" investigation, the case has now been reclassified as an "Open and Active Investigation," raising questions about the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise. The San Francisco Police Department, however, is yet to release any further details about the new developments. 

The unexpected shift follows growing scrutiny and questions about the initial ruling of the alleged suicide. Balaji’s death, once classified as self-inflicted, will now undergo a renewed investigation. Officials have indicated that new evidence or potential leads may have emerged, prompting them to reconsider the circumstances surrounding Suchir's death.

Updated 18:39 IST, January 15th 2025