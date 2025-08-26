Cloudburst in Doda Sparks Flash Floods: 3 Killed, Homes Destroyed, Schools Shut as Rains Wreak Havoc Across J&K

New Delhi: In the midst of widespread rain, a cloudburst has been reported in the Bhalesa region of the Doda district in Jammu & Kashmir, leaving three people dead. Numerous landslides and cloudbursts have been reported in recent days, causing considerable disruption throughout Jammu and Kashmir due to the ongoing severe rainfall.

Several landslides in the Ramban area on Tuesday caused traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) to come to a complete halt. According to officials, the unexpected, intense downpour caused flash floods that destroyed over ten homes.

The incident occurred while the weather service issued a warning of severe to very heavy rain in the districts of Kathua, Samba, Doda, Jammu, Ramban, and Kishtwar, among other areas in the Jammu region. According to police, no casualties have been reported thus far.

Due to the bad weather, all public and private schools in the Jammu division stayed closed. Due to landslides and stone-throwing, traffic was halted on the Jammu-Srinagar national route.

The Tawi River was rushing. According to experts, a further and substantial increase in water levels is anticipated throughout the night, as numerous rivers and streams currently have levels over danger marks.

"There is a flood alert in the Jammu region, and people are advised to stay away from water bodies and landslide-prone areas," said an authoritative source.

Rainfall Pattern Across Kashmir

The southern areas of Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, while the higher regions experienced torrential downpours. Water levels were predicted to rise, but there was no flood warning for the Jhelum River. While north Kashmir experienced dry weather or light rain, central Kashmir reported mild to moderate rainfall.

According to the meteorological service, Kathua district had the most rainfall in the area, with 155.6 mm during the last 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. Monday. Bhaderwah in Doda came in second with 99.8 mm, Jammu with 81.5 mm, and Katra with 68.8 mm.