Cloudbursts Reported At 3 Locations In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, Orange Alert Issued For Heavy Rainfall

Kullu: Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district witnessed sudden cloudbursts at three locations including Sainj, Gadsa, and Solang Nala, triggering flash floods in Jiva Nala and prompting alerts in nearby areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant as the Parvati River swells dangerously, however, so far there are no reports of any damage.

The state's Meteorological Centre in Shimla had earlier issued an orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across Himachal until June 30.

"Precautionary measures are critical," warned DC Rana, Director of Himachal Disaster Management, confirming the cloudburst incidents.

Rana assured that control rooms at state and district levels are operational, with SDRF and NDRF teams on standby.

The incidents highlight recurring monsoon risks in the Himalayan region, where cloudbursts often cause devastating floods and landslides. Officials emphasised that disaster response teams are fully equipped to handle emergencies.

Locals have been advised to avoid riverbanks and unstable slopes. As rains continue, the administration is monitoring water levels in the Parvati and other rivers. Residents in low-lying areas have been directed to move to safer zones if conditions worsen.

With weather models predicting sustained downpours, the focus remains on preventing casualties and minimising damage in the ecologically fragile zone.

In addition to above guidelines, the Director General of Police in Himachal Pradesh has also issued a public advisory alerting residents to prepare for monsoon.