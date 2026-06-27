CM Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Maharashtra TET 2026 Paper Leak, Exam Postponed For Over 6 Lakh Aspirants

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 has been postponed after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced, leading Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter. The examination, which was due to be held on June 28, has been deferred to allow for a comprehensive and fair investigation.

According to reports, the SIT will be led by Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale. The Chief Minister has also held discussions with School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Date, instructing them to initiate firm action against anyone found involved in the alleged racket.

The developments followed the arrest of three people by the Bhiwandi Police in Thane district. According to an official release, the men, who hail from Bihar and Haryana, were allegedly caught with copies of the original question paper. The detention of the accused has raised serious concerns about the breach of examination security just days before over 6 lakh candidates were set to appear.

Exam Postponed Across 1728 Centres

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) confirmed on Saturday that the TET 2026, scheduled for June 28, would not go ahead as planned. The decision impacted over 6 lakh candidates, who were slated to sit for the test at 1728 centres spread across 37 locations in the state.

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“Given the gravity of the situation and the necessity for an in-depth probe, the examination scheduled for 28 June 2026 has been postponed,” the MSCE said in a statement. The council stressed that the move was essential to uphold the integrity of the examination process and to ensure transparency once the test is rescheduled.

Multi-State Hunt For Mastermind Underway

The Maharashtra government officials stated that multiple police teams have now fanned out to different states in an effort to trace the origin of the leak and identify the alleged mastermind. The arrests in Bhiwandi appear to be only the first layer of a bigger network, and the police are probing to establish how the question paper was accessed and circulated.

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In the meantime, a case has been registered at Kongaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Maharashtra Competitive Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act. The use of the 2024 Act is important, as it allows for stringent measures, including non-bailable charges, against those accused of undermining state examinations.

Zero Tolerance On Malpractice, No Fresh Fee For Candidates

On the other hand, reassuring aspirants, the MSCE reiterated its commitment to conducting the examination with complete transparency. The council maintained that the postponement, while disruptive, was necessary to protect the interests of genuine candidates and to conduct a fair investigation into the alleged paper leak.

As per the officials, the council has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards examination malpractice. In its advisory to candidates, the council urged them not to pay heed to rumours and confirmed that revised dates and an updated schedule would be published soon on the official website.

In a relief to the lakhs of applicants, the officials also clarified that candidates will not have to pay any re-registration fee when the examination is held. Reportedly, CM Fadnavis has given a clear directive to School Education Minister Dada Bhuse and DGP Sadanand Date that strict action must be taken against all those involved in the alleged racket.

Meanwhile, the focus remains on the SIT probe under JCP Panjabrao Ugale, as the police attempt to dismantle the operation and restore confidence in the state’s examination system ahead of the rescheduled test.

NEET UG 2026 Leak Concerns Resurface Amid Maharashtra TET Scandal

The postponement of Maharashtra TET 2026 over a suspected paper leak has reignited bigger concerns around the security of national-level entrance examinations, with NEET UG 2026 already under scrutiny. The pattern of recurring breaches in state and central tests has left aspirants uneasy. Social media was also rife with unverified claims and purported question papers in recent weeks ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 retest, forcing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to reiterate its security protocols and warn students against falling for rumours or touts.

Earlier, after the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak surfaced, the investigating agencies initiated a probe, following which multiple arrests were made.

The controversy mirrors longstanding concerns from previous NEET cycles, where allegations of leaks, solver gangs, and irregularities led to court petitions and calls for tighter oversight. As Maharashtra invoked the stringent 2024 anti-malpractice law for the TET case and formed an SIT, the education experts stressed that the episode strengthens the demand for uniform, tamper-proof mechanisms across all high-stakes exams.