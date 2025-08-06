CM Himanta Launches Nijut Moina Scheme: Rs 1000 For Class 11-12 Girls, Rs 2500 For Postgraduates

Guwahati: Ahead of the Rakshabandhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme, a comprehensive program designed to empower girl students across the state. The scheme's primary objective is to encourage girls to pursue education without financial constraints, thereby preventing child marriage and promoting inclusive growth.

According to the chief minister, under the Nijut Moina scheme, girl students in classes 11 and 12 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1000. The financial support will enable them to focus on their studies without worrying about the economic burden. Furthermore, first-year and second-year graduate students will receive Rs 1250 per month, while postgraduate students will be entitled to Rs 2500 per month. CM Himanta asserted that the generous stipend will undoubtedly be a game-changer for many girl students in Assam.

Assam Government's Move To Prevent Child Marriage

CM Himanta explained that the ‘Nijut Moina’ scheme is not just a financial support program, but it's a strategic initiative to prevent child marriage and promote girls' education. By providing financial incentives, the scheme is expected to empower girls to pursue their educational aspirations, thereby reducing the likelihood of early marriage. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that the scheme will be an inclusive one, encouraging girls to pursue education up to the postgraduate level and beyond.

The CM stated that the Nijut Moina scheme is a beacon of hope for girls in Assam, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. By providing financial support, the scheme will enable girls to pursue their educational dreams, thereby unlocking their possibilities and contributing to the state's economic growth. The scheme's effect will be far-reaching, with benefits extending beyond the individual to the family and the community.

Talking to media personnel, CM Himanta said, "A new scheme called Nijut Moina, through which we want to encourage a million girl students to pursue education without any financial trouble. Under this scheme, girl students of classes 11 and 12 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 1000. A first-year and second-year graduate student will get rupees 1250 per month, and a post-graduate girl student will get 2500 per month. This is one of the biggest incentive schemes for the girls. I am sure that this scheme will prevent child marriage. This scheme will be an inclusive one. This scheme will encourage girls to pursue education up to the postgraduate level and beyond."