CM Omar Abdullah Stands by Rahul Gandhi, Rejects Mamata Banerjee Leadership Buzz in INDIA Bloc

Gulmarg: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday rallied behind Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing speculation that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being projected to head the INDIA bloc.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Khelo India Winter Games, Abdullah said that no leadership discussions have taken place within the alliance so far and any decision would be made collectively.

Abdullah, whose National Conference is part of the opposition alliance, defended Gandhi’s performance as Leader of the Opposition, challenging critics to explain what more is expected of him. He argued that Gandhi has consistently fulfilled his responsibility by targeting the BJP and holding the government accountable.

“Tell me, what has Rahul Gandhi lacked in competing against the BJP? He is consistently the one person who targets the BJP, always opposes the BJP and targets the government on every issue,” Abdullah said. “That is the job of the Leader of the Opposition. What more do you want?”

While conceding that the Congress has not always succeeded in elections, Abdullah maintained that electoral setbacks do not diminish Gandhi’s role in challenging the government. He stressed that the INDIA bloc’s primary responsibility is to scrutinize the ruling party, a task he believes Gandhi has carried out effectively.

The comments came a day after veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar suggested in Kolkata that the Congress should allow regional leaders to take charge of the bloc, naming Mamata Banerjee as a possible choice.

Abdullah acknowledged Aiyar’s right to express his personal opinion but clarified that it does not reflect any formal decision of the alliance.