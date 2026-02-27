Updated 27 February 2026 at 22:07 IST
CM Rekha Gupta Flags Off Electric Double-Decker Bus to Boost Delhi Tourism
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launches a fully electric double-decker bus on a dedicated heritage circuit, aiming to boost tourism and offer visitors a modern, eco-friendly travel experience across the capital’s iconic landmarks.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off a modern electric double-decker bus in the national capital, aiming to strengthen the city's tourism sector and offer visitors a unique travel experience.
Speaking after the launch to reporters, Gupta said the reintroduction of the iconic double-decker bus marks a nostalgic yet forward-looking step for Delhi.
"Today, to further expand our tourist sector, this double-decker bus you see, which used to run in Delhi many years ago... Today, once again after years, this double-decker bus will run on the roads of Delhi," she said.
Highlighting its features, the Chief Minister noted that the bus is a low-floor, 65-seater vehicle that is fully electric and emission-free. "It's completely electric, emission-free, and will provide a wonderful experience to tourists in Delhi," she added.
According to the Chief Minister, the bus will operate on a fixed tourism circuit covering Delhi's cultural, historical, and heritage landmarks. The inaugural route began from Shaheed Smarak and includes destinations such as the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.
"We are developing a new tourism route so that our tourists can visit places like the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya... Pre-booking for these buses will be possible, and tourists will be able to have a wonderful experience," she said.
Gupta congratulated the tourism department and reiterated the government's commitment to developing the capital.
"Every day, the Delhi government brings a new gift, a new offering for Delhi. One year has been completed, and there is still a lot left to do. We will continuously move forward in the direction of a developed Delhi," she added.
