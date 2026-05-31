CM Sukhu Orders Mandatory Drug Tests for Himachal Government Appointees

In a decisive move to overhaul public service entry and clear long-standing employee welfare backlogs, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all state departments to make dope testing mandatory for candidates prior to their appointment in government service.

The directive was issued during a high-level review meeting with Administrative Secretaries on Friday, where the Chief Minister outlined a dual strategy focused on tightening public administration and fulfilling key budget promises.

Mandating Dope Tests to Combat "Chitta" Menace

The introduction of mandatory dope testing comes as part of the state government's ongoing, aggressive crackdown on narcotics, particularly the trafficking and abuse of "Chitta" (a local term for high-purity heroin).

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Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that protecting the state’s youth from the drug menace remains a top priority, stating that the administration has launched a "mass movement" against the drug mafia. "Strict action is being taken against the drug mafia. Protecting our youth from the menace of drugs is among the government’s top priorities," said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

To ensure internal accountability, the Chief Minister also demanded comprehensive action-taken reports regarding state employees who have been found involved in the smuggling or distribution of Chitta. Departments have been instructed to swiftly draft and issue necessary guidelines to formalize the pre-employment screening process.