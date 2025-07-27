CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief Over Mansa Devi Temple Stampede, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims' Families

Haridwar: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, where six devotees lost their lives and many others were injured. The incident occurred on Sunday morning when rumours of an electric current spread, causing panic among the crowd. Following the incident, CM Yogi has announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased, who were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

CM Yogi Adityanath described the incident as extremely sad and heartbreaking. He condoled the loss of lives and prayed for the departed souls and also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the family of each deceased from Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said, “The news of the tragic accident on the Shri Mansa Devi Temple road in Haridwar, resulting in the demise of devotees, is extremely painful and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the grief-stricken families." CM Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the mortal remains of the citizens of UP who lost their lives are transported to their home districts and handed over to their families.

"Instructions have been given to officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government to ensure that the mortal remains of the citizens of U.P. who lost their lives in the accident are transported to their home districts and handed over to their families. Each family of the deceased from Uttar Pradesh in this accident will be provided financial assistance of ₹2 lakh by the Uttar Pradesh government,” the chief minister said.

The stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar resulted in six deaths, with four of the victims being from Uttar Pradesh. The deceased from UP included Aarush (12) from Bareilly, Vicky Saini (18) from Rampur, Vakil Singh from Barabanki and Shanti from Budaun.

The deadly stampede occurred at the revered Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of six devotees and leaving many others injured. The tragedy occurred when a large crowd gathered at the temple, triggering a chaotic situation that led to the stampede. According to sources, the massive influx of devotees overwhelmed the security measures in place, resulting in the unfortunate incident.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also condemned the incident, calling it very unfortunate and assuring that relief work was underway. "Relief work is being carried out speedily for those who are injured... An investigation will be conducted to determine who is responsible for this incident," Tarun Chugh said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. "The injured are being treated, and some have been referred to AIIMS Rishikesh. Our priority is that they get good treatment and recover soon," CM Dhami said, adding that a toll-free number has been issued for further assistance.

The incident has raised concerns about crowd management and security measures at religious gatherings.