CM Yogi Adityanath's Heartwarming Interaction With Little Girl During Janta Darbar Goes Viral

Lucknow: A heartwarming video featuring a light-hearted moment between Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and a little girl has taken the internet by storm, with netizens remaining awestruck. During a Janta Darshan event in Lucknow, the girl, named Vashi, approached CM Yogi with a sweet request. She asked him to help her get admission to a school, and CM Yogi responded with a warm smile. As the video went viral, the netizens deemed the conversation between CM Yogi and Vashi as a beautiful example of kindness and compassion.

It was during the Janta Darbar at the chief minister's residence in Lucknow, a small girl approached CM Yogi with her wish written in an application. She expressed her desire to be admitted to a school in her application, and CM Yogi, with his characteristic warmth and kindness, jokingly asked her if she didn't want to go to school. The girl's response was both innocent and endearing, as she said, "No, I want to go to school, please get me admitted." When CM Yogi asked her which class she wanted to be admitted to, the girl's reply, "I don't know," brought smiles to everyone's faces.

During the conversation in the viral video, when CM Yogi asked her what she wanted, Vashi cutely explained, "I want you to get me admitted to school." CM Yogi further inquired about which class she was interested in enrolling in, but Vashi seemed unsure. Without hesitation, CM Yogi instructed officials to ensure her admission to the school she preferred.

Vashi, who had travelled from Moradabad to meet CM Yogi, was overjoyed when he agreed to help her. She recalled, "I met Yogi ji and asked him to enrol me in a school. He said he would do it. I have come from Moradabad. He gave me a biscuit and a chocolate." The video of their interaction has drawn a wave of reactions online, with many praising CM Yogi's kindness and compassion.

CM Yogi's Commitment To Public Service

The heartwarming moment with the little girl is not an isolated incident, as CM Yogi regularly holds Janta Darshan events to listen to the problems of common people and provide solutions. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Janta Darbar is a platform where people from all walks of life can share their problems and receive solutions. CM Yogi listens to everyone's concerns and orders action to be taken. The initiative shows his commitment to public service and his willingness to engage with the common man.

Meanwhile, the video of CM Yogi's interaction with Vashi has gone viral on social media, with many users praising the Chief Minister's warmth and kindness. One user commented, "Yogi ji rocks," while another user said, "This is the best chief minister." The video has become a symbol of hope and kindness, showcasing the positive impact of compassionate leadership.