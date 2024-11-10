Published 19:05 IST, November 10th 2024
CM Yogi Adityanath Slams SP as 'production house of rioters', Calls Akhilesh CEO
UP CM Yogi Adityanath redefined SP's 'PDA' as a "production house of Dangai and Apradhi," with Akhilesh as CEO, Shivpal as trainer, and criminals as partners.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
CM Yogi slams SP, calls it 'production house of dangai and apradhi, and Akhilesh as CEO | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
19:05 IST, November 10th 2024