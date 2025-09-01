CM Yogi Adityanath To Simplify Rules For Premature Prisoner Release

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials on Monday to simplify and clearly define the rules for the premature release of prisoners suffering from serious illnesses, old age, or disability. According to a release, he said the policy “must be transparent, humane, and aligned with Supreme Court guidelines, ensuring that eligible prisoners are considered automatically without needing to apply separately.”

In a review meeting of prison administration and reform services, the Chief Minister instructed officials to conduct a statewide survey to identify inmates suffering from fatal diseases, the elderly, and helpless prisoners, with priority given to their release. He also stressed the need to include women and aged convicts in the priority list. CM Yogi emphasised that the jail manual must clearly specify which illnesses qualify as incurable.

He also underscored that premature release should not apply to convicts of heinous crimes such as murder, terrorism, treason, and crimes against

Chairing a meeting on Monday in the presence of Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, the Chief Minister stated that the existing Act lacks clarity on crucial issues, including transparency, accountability, the cancellation of inactive or suspicious institutions, property protection, and the speedy resolution of disputes related to membership, management, and elections.

Current rules on audits, financial discipline, and preventing fund misuse were also described as inadequate. "The law must safeguard transparency, accountability, and the interests of its members," CM Yogi said. He insisted that whether it is a trust or a society, a strong mechanism must prevent the arbitrary sale of institutional properties for vested interests. Terming the appointment of administrators in disputes "inappropriate," he emphasized that management committees should regulate institutions independently, with minimal interference from the government or local administration.