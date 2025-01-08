CM Yogi Calls For Re-Writing Of History, Bharat's Way | Exclusive

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for understanding India the Bharat's way saying those who try to study it through the discovery of the nation will not be able to understand India. The Chief Minister also called for taking on the Islamisation agenda in UP's Sambhal.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami , Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that those who want to see Bharat through the discovery of India or call them accidental will never be able to understand the nation adding only those who will know about India's spiritual traditions, the tradition of Lord Ram, Shiv Shakti, will be able to understand what is Bharat.

Speaking further, CM Yogi said, “…And we shouldn't worry about it because people are aware now, they (Divide India Lobby) has been exposed to the core and need not required to be exposed more otherwise I wonder they won't even be able to show their faces.”

In his first big interview ahead of the Mahakumbh and after the Sambhal mosque survey row, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further said that Hindu unity is directly related to the national unity and development.

CM Yogi gave his strongest ultimatum to Sambhal-like rioters saying surgery is the only remedy for the cancer. The Chief Minister also vowed to take back every inch of illegal Waqf land adding that they will adopt a zero tolerance on Waqf and compared it to mafia.

He branded Mahakumbh 2025 a symbol of national and Hindu unity and placed Sanatan over narrowness and divisions.

Ahead of the biggest spiritual gathering in human history, CM Yogi said that Sanatan towers over all other cults and religions. He further said that Mahakumbh traditionally is a time to think, analyse and take Sanatan forward.