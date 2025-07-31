CM Yogi Inaugurates CM YUVA Conclave And Expo 2025, Says Scheme Turning Job Seekers Into Job Creators

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, inaugurated the CM YUVA Conclave and Expo-2025 in Lucknow and described it as a transformative initiative. Launched under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan, the CM Yuva Yojana, is enabling lakhs of youth across the state to embark on a journey from self-employment to self-reliance.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister informed that over 68,000 youth have so far received interest-free and collateral-free loans amounting to Rs 2,751 crore under the scheme. Additionally, the state government is offering 10 per cent margin money assistance to support budding entrepreneurs further.

Highlighting the potential of Uttar Pradesh’s youth, CM Yogi said, “CM YUVA Yojana is not just a financial aid program, but a robust platform providing mentorship, market access, and essential resources to empower young entrepreneurs.”

Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that at least 50 youth from each district visit the exhibition so they can gain firsthand knowledge about various government schemes, startup resources, and market opportunities.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the exhibition featuring franchise brands, business on wheels, and innovative enterprises.

Emphasising the scheme’s role in transforming job seekers into job creators and promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the event showcased innovative ventures, franchise models, and mobile businesses. Some of the key highlights of the event were:

Launch of ‘UP Mart’, a portal for machinery suppliers.

Signing of 17 MoUs across multiple sectors.

Directive for 50 youth per district to attend the expo for insights on startups and market access.

Financial support of ₹2,751 Crore awarded to 68,000 budding entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches UP Mart

CM Yogi also launched ‘UP Mart’, a portal for machinery suppliers, aimed at easing access to essential tools and equipment for startups. Furthermore, 17 MoUs were signed in his presence to boost entrepreneurship in the state.

Underscoring the unique features of the scheme, the Chief Minister noted that it addresses the key challenges faced by aspiring entrepreneurs like lack of capital, training, and guidance.

“This is not just a scheme, it’s a movement. A golden opportunity for every youth who has a dream but lacks resources,” he said.

He further emphasised that all had one thing in common, the dreams they once held were made a reality through the CM YUVA Yojana.

The scheme has helped translate the vision of a self-reliant youth into ground reality, empowering thousands across diverse sectors.

Addressing university Vice Chancellors and youth at the CM YUVA Conclave, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed concern over the growing disconnect between academic institutions and society. “Our institutions are becoming isolated islands, increasingly cut off from the people and government schemes. This disconnect is dangerous,” he said.

He pointed out that due to a lack of information, many young people fall prey to fraudulent schemes, get burdened by debt, and are often left with no choice but to migrate in search of opportunities. “But now, this cycle will end,” he asserted.

CM Yuva Yojana transforming youth into job creators

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the CM YUVA Yojana is not only encouraging self-employment but is also transforming youth from job seekers into job creators. He highlighted several initiatives launched to revive Uttar Pradesh’s traditional industries, including handicrafts, cottage industries, and the MSME sector.

“Today, there is no licensing requirement for the first 1,000 days of starting a new enterprise in the state. We are also providing an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to support young entrepreneurs,” he said.

Reflecting on the 2017 Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the BJP, the Chief Minister said that a commitment was made to promote traditional industries through a dedicated scheme. Acting on this, a statewide survey was conducted post-2017, which revealed that every district had unique traditional enterprises. However, due to corruption, lawlessness, and large-scale migration, these industries had nearly collapsed.

Turning this challenge into an opportunity, the state government launched the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in 2018.

“What began as a revival initiative has today become a national brand,” CM Yogi said, noting that the scheme has helped boost Uttar Pradesh’s exports from Rs 86,000 crore to over Rs 2 lakh crore.

“Earlier, Chinese products flooded the markets during festivals. Today, locally made ODOP items are finding a place in every household,” he added.

He also said that the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, launched in 2019, is offering training, toolkits, and dignity to traditional artisans. “A society that doesn’t respect its artisans has no future,” CM Yogi stressed.

He announced that products from Uttar Pradesh will be prominently featured at the International Trade Show scheduled from September 25 to 29, 2025, at the India Expo Centre in Noida.

“The Buyer-Seller Meet held at this event has become a massive platform for showcasing the state’s potential. No one would have imagined such innovation and enterprise from UP just a few years ago. From 4 lakh participants in the first year to 5 lakh in the second, the show is pushing forward our vision of taking local products to the global stage,” he said.