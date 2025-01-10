CM Yogi Meets PM Modi Ahead Of Mahakumbh

New Delhi: Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital.

The Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj is being celebrated after 12 years and over 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the world's largest spiritual congregation from January 13 to February 26.

"Made a courtesy visit to honourable Prime Minister Shri narendramodi ji today in New Delhi. With your guidance and inspiration, Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, a symbol of eternal pride, is today showing the world the 'New India' in its divine, grand and digital form. Heartfelt thanks for giving your valuable time, Mr. Prime Minister!," the UP CM said in a post in Hindi on X.

During the Mahakumbh, devotees will take a holy dip at the 'Sangam', the confluence of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and (mythological) Saraswati.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

Earlier, Adityanath flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj.

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation's fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Maha Kumbh. The Chief Minister was on a visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for the mega event.

The ceremony, held in the parade area, witnessed the flagging off of 100 buses in the presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, and Swatantra Dev Singh.

CM Yogi expressed admiration for the aesthetics of the airport route. He walked along the road, observing and appreciating the thoughtfully planted greenery and landscaping.

He also inaugurated a special kitchen by the name of 'Maa Ki Rasoi', which is operated by Nandi Seva Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. He applauded the efforts of the organisation to maintain a clean kitchen with quality food that will serve the poor.