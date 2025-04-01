CM Yogi's Selfie With Students As He Inaugurates Atal Residential School in Bareilly

Bareilly: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a new institute – Atal Residential School – in Bareilly’s Nawabganj on Tuesday. During the event, he also took a selfie with the students and distributed schools bags.

In a statement, CM Yogi informed that he attended the program organised for the inauguration of Atal Residential School built at a cost of Rs 73.25 crore in Nawabganj of Bareilly district.

The school bags were distributed to the primary and upper primary grade students.

Inaugurating the school, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he has full confidence that Atal Residential School will play a decisive role in the current campaign of nation building.

What are Atal Residential Schools?

Atal Residential Schools are institutes for the unprivileged sections of the society. At present there are 18 existing Atal Residential Schools in Uttar Pradesh.

The government has made plans to expand Atal Residential Schools to 57 districts in a phase-wise manner.

There are plans to extend their reach to the 350 tehsils in the third phase and 825 blocks in the fourth phase, while to Nyay Panchayats in the fifth phase.

Features of Atal Residential Schools?

Named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the government’s objective behind launching these schools is to ensure inclusive education and combat illiteracy.

The upcoming school will cater from class 1 to 12 including Bal Vatikas (Kinder Gardens or play school).

What are Bal Vitikas?