Cocaine Worth Rs 25.91 Crore Seized At Delhi's IGI Airport, 2 Brazilian Women Arrested

New Delhi: The Customs officers at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in New Delhi seized 1.72 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 25.91 crores from the possession of two foreign nationals. According to the Customs officials, the two Brazilian women were arrested in separate cases for attempting to smuggle the narcotics into India. The women, who arrived on the same flight, had concealed the narcotics by ingesting capsules, transporting them from South America to India via Europe.

According to the Customs department, the women, who travelled from Sao Paulo, Brazil, to New Delhi via Paris, France, had ingested capsules containing cocaine to conceal the drugs. They were intercepted by customs officials after arriving at IGI Airport on January 26.

In the first case, a Brazilian woman ejected 93 capsules containing 959 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 14.39 crores. In the second case, another woman ejected 79 capsules containing 768 grams of cocaine, worth Rs 11.52 crores.

In total, 1.72 kg of cocaine in 172 capsules, worth Rs 25.91 crore, was seized from the two accused. "Further investigation is underway to track the international syndicate," said the Customs Department in a post on X.

Both women were arrested on February 7 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the international syndicate involved in the smuggling attempt.