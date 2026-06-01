'Cockroach Janta Party' Founder To Return To India; Calls For Protest In Delhi Demanding Education Minister's Resignation

New Delhi: In a major escalation of the ongoing student-led unrest over national competitive examinations, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the viral Gen Z-driven "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP), has announced his return to India from the United States.

Dipke is scheduled to land in Delhi on June 6 to lead a massive, peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The announcement, made via a video broadcast on social media platform X, marks the transition of the CJP from a massive online satirical phenomenon into a real-world political pressure group.

The platform, created as a parody movement following a Supreme Court remark comparing unemployed youth to “cockroaches”, gained over 20 million social media followers within days by channelling youth frustration over systemic issues.

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The Scale of Student Impact Cited by CJP

Up to 1 crore students across various national boards and tests. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants are facing severe academic anxiety following allegations of systemic paper leaks.

Massive administrative lapses were cited across CBSE (17 lakh students), CUET (16 lakh students), and SSC-GD recruitment tests (40 lakh candidates).

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In his video address, Dipke directly blamed the Union Education Ministry for a comprehensive breakdown of trust, linking the demand for a resignation to the emotional and mental toll exacted on lakhs of families.

"Because of these paper leaks and administrative lapses, the hard work of millions of students has been completely wasted. The system has mocked their lives," Dipke stated, citing widespread burnout, depression, and tragic student suicides linked to recent examination pressure.

Dipke’s return to India follows weeks of digital escalation, including a massive online petition demanding accountability that gathered over 600,000 signatures before the CJP's official website was abruptly taken down, an action Dipke labelled as dictatorial behaviour.

The upcoming June 6 protest will test whether the CJP's staggering digital footprint translates into physical, political momentum on the streets of New Delhi.

Dipke has urged young citizens and students to gather at the Delhi airport upon his arrival, from where supporters plan to march directly to the Parliament Street police station to seek formal permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration.