Cockroach Janta Party Leader Abhijeet Dipke Slapped Multiple Times, Manhandled at Jaipur Protest | WATCH
A dramatic scene unfolded at a Jaipur protest as Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped multiple times and manhandled by individuals in the crowd. Videos show his scarf being pulled and attempts to drag him down amid the chaos.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped and manhandled during a protest in Jaipur on Monday, moments before he was set to address the gathering. Videos from the venue show Dipke being carried on the shoulders of supporters when a group of individuals in the crowd allegedly pulled his scarf, slapped him multiple times and tried to drag him down, triggering chaos at the protest site. Supporters quickly intervened and escorted him away as the situation turned tense.
Thousands of students, youth and activists had gathered in Jaipur as part of the party's nationwide campaign demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Developing…
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