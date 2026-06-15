Cockroach Janta Party Leader Abhijeet Dipke Slapped Multiple Times, Manhandled at Jaipur Protest | WATCH

Jaipur: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke was allegedly slapped and manhandled during a protest in Jaipur on Monday, moments before he was set to address the gathering. Videos from the venue show Dipke being carried on the shoulders of supporters when a group of individuals in the crowd allegedly pulled his scarf, slapped him multiple times and tried to drag him down, triggering chaos at the protest site. Supporters quickly intervened and escorted him away as the situation turned tense.