Coimbatore Horror: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead, Two Arrested in Brutal Murder Case

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the death of a 10-year-old girl near Sulur in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district has sparked outrage and tension across the region after her body was found dumped near a lakebank under suspicious circumstances. Police suspect the child may have been physically assaulted before being murdered, while the possibility of sexual assault is also being investigated.

Further, two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, while police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and intensified the probe.

Child Went Missing While Playing Near Home

According to preliminary findings, the 10-year-old girl, who lived in an area near Sulur, had reportedly gone missing on Thursday evening while playing near her residence.

When she failed to return home, her worried parents and relatives began searching across the locality and nearby areas. As hours passed without any information about her whereabouts, panic and anxiety spread among family members and residents.

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The search took a tragic turn the following morning when locals reportedly discovered the girl's body lying near a lakebank under suspicious circumstances.

Police were immediately informed, following which officers from Sulur police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body and launched an investigation.

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The body was later sent to the government hospital for post-mortem examination. Officials said the findings of the autopsy would help determine whether sexual assault took place.

Two Arrested in Connection With Case

Police launched a search operation and later arrested two accused in connection with the murder case.

One of the accused has been identified as Karthik, against whom police have registered a case under the POCSO Act.

They confirmed that another individual, Mohanraj, was also arrested in the case. Mohanraj has reportedly been produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

Officials said accused Karthik was admitted to Coimbatore Government Hospital after sustaining injuries, including a reportedly fractured arm and leg.

Judge Arunkumar of Sulur Judicial Magistrate Court is expected to visit the hospital and examine the accused before passing orders regarding judicial remand.

Security arrangements around the hospital have also been strengthened amid public anger over the incident.

Protest Erupts Over Delay in Arrest

The incident triggered widespread anger among residents, with protests reportedly taking place overnight in parts of Coimbatore, including Singanallur, over the alleged delay in identifying and arresting those responsible.

District Collector Pavankumar Griyappanavar and senior police officials have stationed themselves at the hospital and are closely monitoring developments in the case.