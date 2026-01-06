Coimbatore: Over 30 Students Fall ill After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At Govt School

Coimbatore: More than 33 students fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal at the Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and were admitted to various hospitals for treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Odakkalpalayam Government Middle School, which falls under the Sultanpet Union, where the mid-day meal was served on Tuesday. Shortly after having food, around 33 students complained of vomiting and severe stomach pain.

The affected students were immediately rushed to private hospitals in Sultanpet and the surrounding areas. According to the latest information, some students are receiving treatment at Aram Hospital in Sultanpet, while others have been admitted to Purushothaman Hospital and Royal Care Hospital in Senjeri Malai.

Upon receiving information, the Sultanpet Block Development Officer visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. Orders have been issued to inspect the quality of the midday meal, and the Sultanpet police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

Food-Related Illness Suspected

The incident, in which more than 33 students from a single school were affected due to a suspected food-related illness, has caused shock and tension in the locality.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported earlier in December from Karnataka, a video showing worms in children's lunch at the Old Ningapura Government School in Koppal taluk went viral. School authorities said the rice was supplied under the Akshara Dasoha scheme and was likely stored for an extended period.

Advertisement

Parents and students raised concerns over the health and hygiene of mid-day meals after children found dead worms in the cooked rice and alerted school staff and parents. The students reportedly discarded the food and reported the incident to senior management, alleging negligence by the meal staff.

Chairman of the school development committee, Hanumanthappa Hatti, said, "This matter has come to our attention. I have called the cooks and advised them to wash and cook the rice thoroughly. If there are worms, they should be informed and replaced. However, since the Akshara Dasoha officials distribute the rice crop that has been stored in stock, the children have to eat such cooked meals."