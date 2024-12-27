Coldest December Day In Delhi In 5 Years After Rains In City, Snowfall In Hills

Delhi witnesses continues rain, records its coldest day in December in 5 years | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi recorded its coldest day in December on Friday after rains lashed the city and heavy snowfall in hills in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Delhi also recorded highest ever rainfall in December in 15 years as the mercury dipped to 14.6 degree celsius.

Meanwhile, several parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, many their first this season, on Friday, with a slight increase in the minimum temperatures at most places in the valley, while Rajasthan and Delhi were cold, overcast, and smitten by rain. A western disturbance brought rain to all three parts of the country, and elsewhere.

Rain also lashed several places in Punjab and Haryana causing the day temperatures in both places to drop sharply.

Chandigarh, which was pelted by a hailstorm, saw its maximum temperature come down to 15.9 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir at many places

In Jammu and Kashmir, snowfall was recorded in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Gurez, Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and many areas in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts, weather officials said.

Plains of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts, received their first snowfall this season. Snowfall led to the closure of the Srinagar-Leh Highway and the Mughal Road.

Minimum temperatures falls

Across Kashmir, minimum temperatures continue to settle several degrees below the freezing point, with fractional respite though on Friday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures, both, have been staying below normal in the Union Territory -- an oddity for this time of the season.

Low temperatures have led to the freezing of water supply lines and the forming of a thin layer of ice on the surface of several water bodies, including the Dal Lake.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius Thursday night, slightly down from the previous night's minus 7 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

Gulmarg, a town known for skiing activities in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, the department added.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus eight degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while south Kashmir's Kokernag, registered minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain mainly dry from December 29-31 and light snowfall is possible at isolated places in Kashmir from January 1-5.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- considered the harshest period of winter -- which began on December 21.

Rajasthan remained in the grip of cold conditions with light to moderate rain occurring at many places, the MeT said.

Dense fog engulfed many parts of the state affecting visibility.

The lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Churu at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi temperature slides by 9.5 degrees in a day

Delhi, which was lashed by rain since around 2.30 am, witnessed a slide of 9.5 degrees Celsius in day temperature, marking the lowest maximum temperature in the past five years in December.

According to IMD, in Delhi, the lowest December temperatures in the past five years were — 15.9 degrees Celsius, 15.6 degrees Celsius, 17.8 degrees Celsius, 15.2 degrees Celsius, and 14.3 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, the maximum temperatures in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and Pathankot were recorded at 13.7, 14.8, 14.6 and 15.2 degrees Celsius.