Coldrif Cough Syrup Tragedy: MP Doctor Arrested After 11 Children Die from 'Toxic' Medicine

Bhopal: A government doctor from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh has been arrested following the deaths of 11 children who allegedly consumed Coldrif cough syrup, which was found to be contaminated with a deadly chemical. The incident has triggered nationwide concern and led to action against the Tamil Nadu-based manufacturer of the syrup.

Doctor Arrested After Prescribing Contaminated Syrup

Dr. Praveen Soni, a government pediatrician who also ran a private clinic in Parasia, has been arrested after he allegedly prescribed Coldrif syrup to several children who later died. The arrest was made after a formal complaint by Dr. Ankit Sallam, Block Medical Officer (BMO) of Parasia.

Most of the children who died were treated at Dr. Soni’s clinic. Initial symptoms began as common cold and fever but later developed into kidney complications, leading to death.

Coldrif Syrup Found Contaminated with Toxic Chemical

The Madhya Pradesh government confirmed that samples of Coldrif syrup tested at a government lab in Chennai showed the presence of 48.6% diethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance. This chemical can cause severe kidney damage and is potentially fatal, especially in children.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Drug Control declared the syrup as “Not of Standard Quality.” As a precaution, Madhya Pradesh has also banned the sale of another syrup, Nextro-DS, while test results are awaited.

Pharma Manufacturer Booked, Nationwide Crackdown Underway

The manufacturer of Coldrif, Srisan Pharmaceuticals, located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, has also been named in the First Information Report (FIR). The company is being investigated for producing and distributing substandard and adulterated medicines.

A criminal case has been registered under several serious sections of Indian law, including:

Section 105: Culpable homicide not amounting to murder

Section 279 (BNS): Adulteration of drugs

Section 27(A): Punishment for death caused by adulterated drugs (Drugs and Cosmetics Act)

Section 26: Offences related to manufacture/sale of spurious drugs

These charges carry penalties ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

State Forms Expert Committee, CID to Lead Investigation

In response to the tragedy, the Madhya Pradesh government has formed a special investigation committee made up of forensic and medical experts. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is also involved in probing the deaths and identifying accountability.

Authorities are collecting more samples for analysis, and further legal action will be based on the final toxicology reports.

Warning Issued to Pharmacies, Ban on Coldrif Extended

District health officials have warned all pharmacies across Madhya Pradesh not to stock or sell Coldrif syrup or face immediate legal action, including license suspension.

Following the lab findings, the Madhya Pradesh government has banned the sale of all Coldrif products across the state and has asked other states to take similar steps. Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala have also issued bans after reporting similar cases.

Chief Minister Vows Strict Action

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep sorrow over the children's deaths and assured strong action.

“The deaths of children in Chhindwara due to Coldrif syrup are extremely tragic. The guilty will not be spared at any cost,” he wrote on X.