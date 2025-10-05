Republic World
Updated 5 October 2025 at 23:54 IST

Collective Efforts Key To Nation-Building, Says Minister KJ George At Rachana Awards

The Rachana Awards 2025 ceremony was held in Mangaluru, honouring outstanding people in various fields, with Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George attending the ceremony.

Reported by: info desk
Collective Efforts Key To Nation-Building, Says Minister KJ George At Rachana Awards
Collective Efforts Key To Nation-Building, Says Minister KJ George At Rachana Awards | Image: X
Mangaluru: The Rachana Awards 2025 ceremony took place at the Milagres Auditorium in Mangaluru, bringing together distinguished people from various fields. The event was attended by Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George as the chief guest.

In his address at the event, Minister KJ George talked about the Karnataka government's guarantee schemes. He mentioned that the schemes, including the Gruha Jyothi, Shakti, and Yuva Nidhi, have benefited a large section of society. The State government, he said, was spending Rs 55,000 crore every year for the guarantee schemes. "This money is not going down the drain. People were investing this money, which is building the demand and thus improving production," he said. The minister asserted that Karnataka stands number one in terms of per capita income, attributing the achievement to these initiatives.

George also stressed the importance of working together to further the growth of the country. He said, "Countrymen have to work together to further the growth of the country." The minister's words resonated with the audience, outlining the need for collective efforts towards nation-building.

The Rachana Awards 2025 recognised outstanding individuals in various fields. John Richard Lobo, a top-ranked officer in the Karnataka Administrative Service, received the Rachana Professional Award. Lobo, a highly respected public servant from Mangalore, has had a distinguished career spanning over four decades. 

Other awardees included Austin Roach, who received the Rachana Entrepreneur Award for his contributions to real estate development and hospitality, Dr Godwin Rodrigues, who was honoured with the Rachana Agriculturist Award for his innovative farming practices, Pratap Mendonca, who received the NRI Entrepreneur Award for his achievements in the UAE and Shobha Mendonca, who was recognized as the Outstanding Woman for her entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavours.

Published By : Abhishek Tiwari

Published On: 5 October 2025 at 23:54 IST

