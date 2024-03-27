×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Collision at Kolkata Airport: IndiGo Aircraft Strikes Air India Express Plane; DGCA Grounds Pilots

A Chennai-bound Air India Express flight experienced a minor collision with an IndiGo aircraft during taxiing

Reported by: Digital Desk
Collision at Kolkata Airport: IndiGo Aircraft Strikes Air India Express Plane; DGCA Grounds Pilots
Collision at Kolkata Airport: IndiGo Aircraft Strikes Air India Express Plane; DGCA Grounds Pilots | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata: A major accident was averted at Kolkata airport after a Chennai-bound Air India Express flight experienced a minor collision with an IndiGo aircraft during taxiing, prompting the former to return to the bay. The stationary plane sustained wing damage as a result of the incident. 

“A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and that of another carrier was reported from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to bay for inspection and necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed. Refreshments have been provided to all passengers and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to minimise delay and inconvenience to the passengers. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else. An incident report will be submitted to DGCA in due course, as per protocol”, an IndiGo spokesperson said. 

Advertisement

Air India Express spokesperson, on the other hand, said, "The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances." 

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action by off-rostering the pilots of the IndiGo airline involved in the collision with the stationary aircraft.  

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 16:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Election Commission

EC Issues Notices

a few seconds ago
CEO Dhruv Agarwala before and after weight loss

CEO Dhruv Agarwala

3 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Parents React

5 minutes ago
Delhi Capitals team

Problems worsen for DC

6 minutes ago
UK homeowners and businesses resilient to high interest rates, BoE says

UK resilient to rates

7 minutes ago
LS Polls: BJP Releases Star Campaigners List Including PM Modi, Amit Shah For Uttarakhand

bjp

7 minutes ago
The rupee's decline was exacerbated by the weakening offshore Chinese yuan and Japanese yen

Rupee hits record low

8 minutes ago
akhilesh yadav

Akhilesh Out of LS Race

10 minutes ago
The Odisha government has asked all the district collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality

BJD Announces Candidates

11 minutes ago
Amit Soussana, right, embraced by a friend in front of her destroyed house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza

news

12 minutes ago
Chinese Nationals Arrested for Illegally Entering India Wanted to Meet Dalai Lama

chinese nationals

15 minutes ago
Goldman Sachs

Goldman raises RIL TP

16 minutes ago
Bachelor's trip

Tips For Bachelor's Trip

16 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

18 minutes ago
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Rinku

Rinku Likely to Join BJP

20 minutes ago
MS Dhoni in dugout

Why Dhoni at No.8?

20 minutes ago
Collision at Kolkata Airport: IndiGo Aircraft Strikes Air India Express Plane; DGCA Grounds Pilots

Collision at Kolkata Airp

22 minutes ago
Assam Neta sleeping on bed with stack of Rs 500 notes

Assam Politician Row

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News17 hours ago

  2. BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners for West Bengal | Check List

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago

  3. Hair Solutions To Boost Hair Growth

    Web Stories17 hours ago

  4. Ram Charan Birthday: Actor's Films To Watch On OTT

    Web Stories18 hours ago

  5. Lok Sabha Polls: BSP Candidate Bhavna Pandey From Haridwar Quits Party

    Lok Sabha Elections18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo