Kolkata: A major accident was averted at Kolkata airport after a Chennai-bound Air India Express flight experienced a minor collision with an IndiGo aircraft during taxiing, prompting the former to return to the bay. The stationary plane sustained wing damage as a result of the incident.

“A minor graze between a taxiing IndiGo aircraft and that of another carrier was reported from Kolkata Airport. The aircraft returned to bay for inspection and necessary action, as per protocol. Consequently, IndiGo flight 6E 6152 between Kolkata and Darbhanga has been delayed. Refreshments have been provided to all passengers and an alternate aircraft has been arranged to minimise delay and inconvenience to the passengers. IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else. An incident report will be submitted to DGCA in due course, as per protocol”, an IndiGo spokesperson said.

Air India Express spokesperson, on the other hand, said, "The wingtip of a taxiing aircraft of another airline grazed one of our aircraft, which was stationary and awaiting clearance to enter the runway at Kolkata for a scheduled operation to Chennai. The aircraft has since returned to the bay and further investigation is underway, for which we are coordinating with the regulator and airport authorities. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to guests due to external circumstances."

Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken action by off-rostering the pilots of the IndiGo airline involved in the collision with the stationary aircraft.