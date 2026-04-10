Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC, Remembered as Kargil Hero of Chorbat La, Passes Away in Leh at 61

Srinagar: Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (MVC), veteran officer of the Indian Army and participant in the 1999 Kargil War, died of a heart attack in Leh, Ladakh, on Friday morning. He was 61 years old.

Former Army Commander Colonel Y.K. Joshi announced the news on X. His post read, “Deeply saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, MVC. He breathed his last this morning due to a heart attack. My heartfelt tributes to this brave soldier. A recipient of the Mahavir Chakra, Colonel Wangchuk was a true hero of the Kargil War. His dedication, bravery, and selfless service will always be remembered,”

Wangchuk was a decorated officer of the Ladakh Scouts. As a young Major, he led the Indus Wing during the Kargil conflict. On May 30, 1999, he crossed the icy heights of Chorbat La without artillery support, securing one of India’s earliest victories in the war. Between May 28 and May 30, he and his soldiers attacked an enemy-held post, killed six infiltrators, and raised the tricolor.

For his actions, he was awarded the Mahavir Chakra, India’s second-highest gallantry award. Two posts in the sector were later named “Sonam 1” and “Sonam 2” in his honor. His leadership during the conflict remains a defining chapter in the history of the Ladakh Scouts.

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