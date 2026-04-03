‘Come Clean’: BJP Demands Answers From CM Stalin On Leaked Audio Clip ‘Featuring’ DMK MP A Raja

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit on Friday stepped up its attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), demanding that Chief Minister MK Stalin clarify his position on an alleged audio tape of party MP A Raja.

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the clip, which has surfaced on social media but remains unverified, raises questions about the DMK’s claims on social justice and internal functioning.

The audio clip allegedly contains a voice resembling Raja speaking about his time in jail as an undertrial in the 2G spectrum case. Raja was later acquitted by a trial court.

In the clip, he allegedly claims that he was ignored by the party leadership during his imprisonment in Tihar Jail, and that no senior leader visited him for weeks until fellow DMK leader Kanimozhi was also lodged there.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, Thirupathy said the contents of the clip, if true, exposed contradictions in the DMK’s political narrative.

“Now, that shows the Dravida model, DMK’s attitude towards, you know, social justice. Raja very clearly says that he was in jail and till Kanimozhi came to Tihar Jail, nobody visited him from DMK,” he said.

Advertisement

He also challenged the DMK leadership to respond directly, noting that the individual who released the clip has dared the party to take legal action if the claims are false.

“Both Stalin and Raja have to come clean on this,” Thirupathy added.

Meanwhile, Thirupathy also dismissed reports circulating in sections of the media regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

He termed as “baseless” speculation that a proposed public rally was cancelled due to the PM being upset and accused some outlets of spreading misinformation.

Clarifying the schedule, he said Modi is set to visit Chennai before travelling to Puducherry, with further engagements planned in Kerala.