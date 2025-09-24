'Come to My Room, I'll Take You Abroad on Trip': Chaitanyananda Saraswati's Lewd Texts To Students Surface Amid Molestation Charge

New Delhi: New and disturbing details have emerged in the Vasant Kunj Ashram molestation case involving Chaitanyananda Saraswati, director of a branch of a private institution, providing a glimpse into the self-styled godman's hideous acts.

He has been booked on charges of alleged molestation after more than 15 female students came forward with complaints, police said on Tuesday.

Threats and Intimidation Revealed

Republic has accessed exclusive details of messages sent by Saraswati to his students, in which he allegedly threatened to fail them in examinations if they did not comply with his demands. One of the chats accessed by Republic reads:

“Come to my room

I will take you abroad on a trip

I’ll take you overseas on a trip

You will not have to pay any expenses

You won’t have to pay for anything

If you don’t obey me, I’ll make sure you fail”

According to sources, Saraswati specifically targeted female students from the EWS category, threatening to deduct marks in their exams.

The chats between Saraswati and the victims have now been deleted from their phones. Sources also revealed that CCTV footage from the ashram appears to have been tampered with.

The Police had said that during the enquiry, statements of 32 female students were recorded, out of which 17 alleged abusive language, obscene WhatsApp/SMS messages and unwanted physical contact by the accused. Victims further alleged that the ladies, who were serving as faculty/administrators, abetted and pressurised them to comply with the accused's demands.

Multiple Cases and Allegations

A total of five cases have been registered against the accused. Delhi Police teams are currently searching for Saraswati in Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

Several diplomatic-style unlicensed license plates have also been recovered from his vehicle. Additionally, Delhi Police has questioned three wardens from the women’s hostel of the institute. According to reports, these wardens allegedly facilitated the accused by sending students to him.

Saraswati, also known as Swami Chaitanyanand Saraswati or Parth Sarathi, has a history of controversy and legal trouble. Sources confirm that in 2009, a case of fraud and molestation was registered against him in Delhi’s Defence Colony. In 2016, another molestation case was filed in Vasant Kunj, with an FIR lodged at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

“Whenever the baba summoned girl students through WhatsApp messages, the wardens would later make the students delete those chats. The wardens were very close to the baba,” a source told Republic on the condition of anonymity.

Car With Forged Diplomatic Number Plate Found

During investigation, a Volvo car was found parked in the basement of the institution. On verification, it was found that the car with forged diplomatic number plate 39 UN 1 was allegedly used by Chaitanyanand Saraswati.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 385/2025, dated August 25 under sections 345(3)/318(4)/336(3)/340(2) BNS was registered at Vasant Kunj North Police station and the car was seized, said the Delhi Police.

NCW Demands Immediate Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case and has demanded immediate action against the accused.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the NCW stated:

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the NCW stated: “The National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of a deeply disturbing case involving Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati (alias Parth Sarathi), Director and member of the management committee of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management, New Delhi, accused of sexual harassment, molestation, and abuse of over 15 female students, including those under the EWS scholarship program."

"Reports indicate that the accused used obscene language, sent lewd messages, made unwanted advances, and that faculty/staff allegedly pressured students to comply with his illegal demand," the post stated.

The NCW has requested a detailed status report within three days.

Police Action Against Absconding Accused

Saraswati, against whom a complaint of sexual harassment was filed on August 4, is accused of targeting female students pursuing PGDM courses under the EWS (Economically Weaker Section) scholarship scheme at a private institution. He is currently absconding. The Delhi Police has issued a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against him, and efforts are underway to apprehend him. Saraswati had attempted to secure anticipatory bail, but his lawyer later withdrew the petition.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South-West Delhi, Aishwarya Singh, on Wednesday said that the Delhi Police is making every effort to nab Chaitanyananda Saraswati, who was accused of allegedly molesting girl students at Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Vasant Kunj, where he was a director.

The DCP said that the investigation in the case is still ongoing and the statements from the alleged victims are still being recorded.

"The investigation has been registered under the appropriate sections. Separate sections for forgery have been filed, and a separate section for sexual harassment has been filed. The complaint was received in August. An FIR was filed. The legal investigation into this matter is still ongoing," Aishwarya Singh told reporters.