'Commendable': IAF Chief AP Singh Lauds 'Patriotism, Unity, Leadership' of NCC Cadets For Role in Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Thursday urged National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets to compete with themselves, uphold strong moral values and contribute meaningfully to nation-building, while addressing them ahead of the NCC Republic Day Parade Camp-2026 in the national capital.

Highlighting the significance of the NCC, the IAF Chief said, "This National Cadet Corps now has over 20 lakh members, making it the world's single largest uniformed organisation."

He emphasised that the values imparted through the NCC go far beyond military life, stating, "The patriotism, unity, leadership qualities, and sense of morality that are being taught to you are essential in your life, whether you are a soldier or in any other profession."

Underscoring the importance of conduct and intent, he remarked, "Whatever you do doesn't matter, but how you do it is what matters."

Applauding the cadets' involvement in national initiatives, Air Chief Marshal Singh said their participation in programmes such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', or anything else that contributes to nation-building, is commendable.

He also lauded the role of NCC cadets in civil defence efforts, particularly during Operation Sindoor, noting, "Your contribution towards Operation Sindoor, which was also showcased in today's programme, is also commendable. The way you have contributed to civil defence has, I think, motivated many people."

He added that the operation had helped generate broader public awareness, saying it "has fostered a feeling among people that earning money is not everything; it is also important to do something for the country."

Sharing personal experiences, the Air Force chief encouraged cadets not to fear failure. "We always competed with each other. One thing we always need to remember is that when we outpace our competitors, our growth ends there. So we need to compete with ourselves," he said.

Recalling a setback in his own career, he stated, "I failed a promotion exam because of this. I got promoted one year later than my batchmates, but I still became the chief. This is destiny."

He further stressed the value of perseverance, saying, "Never ever be deterred by failure. Only if you work will there be failure. People who don't work at all will never fail."

Emphasising discipline and values, he added, "Your work is your duty, and your duty is to work hard, do well, and try to achieve something. The journey is more important than the destination."