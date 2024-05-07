Advertisement

New Delhi: In an explosive revelation, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Monday claimed that Rahul Gandhi had once stated that if voted to power, he would form a superpower commission to overturn Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir decision. Making the disclosure, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said that Rahul Gandhi had remarked about forming a superpower commission to overturn the Ram Temple decision in a meeting with his close aides.

Talking to news agency ANI, Acharya said, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came and construction started, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress government is formed, they will form a superpower commission and will overturn the Ram Mandir decision just like Rajiv Gandhi overturned the Shah Bano decision."

Supreme Court in 2019 granted legal sanction for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Notably, a verdict passed by the Supreme Court in 2019 granted legal sanction for the construction of the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, this year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of several prominent people from all walks of life.

When asked about Radhika Khera’s resignation from Congress, Acharya Pramod Krishnam claimed many other leaders will quit the Congress by June 4 as no ‘Ram Bhakt’, patriot, or Sanatani can remain in the party.

He said, “Whoever is a patriot, a Ram devotee, who believes in Sanatana, cannot stay in Congress. There is a very long list right now, by June 4, more senior leaders are ready to leave the party because whoever talks about this country cannot stay in Congress, whoever sings songs of Pakistan will stay in Congress.”

#WATCH | Sambal, Uttar Pradesh: Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam says, "I have spent more than 32 years in the Congress and when the Ram Mandir decision came, Rahul Gandhi in a meeting with his close aides said that after the Congress govt is formed, they will form… pic.twitter.com/Qpgs91XPZT — ANI (@ANI)

Meanwhile, after this shocking revelation, Union Minister and BJP Candidate from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, responded by saying, "Today a horrifying truth of Rahul Gandhi has been presented before the country. The intention of Rahul Gandhi and the Gandhi family is that if they get even a little power, they will overturn the decision of Ram Mandir."

The Union Minister added that the issue has been raised and Rahul Gandhi is being questioned continuously, but not a single clarification has come from the Gandhi family.

Smriti Irani said, "This is true and it is well known that the Gandhi family is against the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla and the temple. It is known to all that the Gandhi family also presented documents in the court questioning the existence of Ram Lalla."

Going by the history, in 1985, the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Shah Bano, a Muslim woman from Indore who had sought maintenance from her husband after divorce, but the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government overturned the judgement through an Act.

Former-Congress leader from Chhattisgarh Radhika Khera allegations

Former-Chhattisgarh Congress leader Radhika Khera, who resigned from the party on Sunday alleging “disrespect” from the state unit, claimed that the Congress started to “hate her” after she visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and was reprimanded for sharing videos or photos of the grand temple.

Khera alleged the prominent leaders from the Chhattisgarh Congress unit misbehaved and abused her, adding that no action was taken by the party leaders.

