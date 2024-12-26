Complaint Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Cash Scheme For Delhi Women

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are under fire after the Delhi Youth Congress lodged a complaint accusing him of misleading the public with promises of non-existent welfare schemes, including the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' that promised Rs 2,100 cash assistance to women.

A few months back, AAP and Congress were set to fight the Delhi polls together, but Kejriwal refused to share seats.

The complaint came after AAP launched an outreach campaign to register people for the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. However, the Women and Child Development (WCD) and Health departments later clarified through public notices that no such schemes were being implemented, urging people not to share personal details.

Youth Congress Alleges Fraud

The Youth Congress claimed AAP was using "false and deceptive" promises to gain voters' trust. “AAP leaders, including MLAs and MCD councillors, have been actively collecting sensitive personal information such as Voter ID details and phone numbers through an online registration process requiring OTP verification,” the complaint alleged.

The Congress further accused AAP of breaching public trust and misusing taxpayer money by promoting schemes that do not exist. "This is a deliberate attempt to mislead the people of Delhi and misuse public funds for deceptive advertisements," the Youth Congress said.

BJP Slams AAP and Kejriwal

BJP leaders have also slammed the Kejriwal-led AAP government, calling it a case of "digital fraud." BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri said, “The people of Delhi are fed up with Arvind Kejriwal’s false promises. In states where BJP governs, many welfare schemes are benefiting women. Kejriwal has done nothing in the last 10 years, and now his government’s own WCD department is exposing the fraud with these schemes.”

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of misleading the public, stating, "There is an AAP government in Delhi, and their own department is issuing a warning to the public that no such scheme exists. This is Atishi vs. Arvind Kejriwal."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Atishi defended the AAP and claimed the notices were issued under BJP’s pressure. “The notices published today are wrong. The BJP pressured certain officers to issue these. Administrative and police action will be taken against them. These schemes have been notified by the Delhi Cabinet, and their information is in the public domain,” Atishi said during a press conference.