Updated March 27th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

Complaint Moved in Delhi HC Against AAP's Protest in Courts Over Kejriwal's Arrest

“Impose an appropriate penalty on the Legal Cell of the Aam Aadmi Party for calling an illegal protest within the court premises of Delhi,” Singh stated.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A complaint has been filed to the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday against the Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell's protest in courts in connection with the recent arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Excise policy scam.

This development comes as the AAP's legal cell called a protest in all Delhi courts on March 27.

The complainant, Vaibhav Singh, a practicing advocate, seeks to 'immediately stop the illegal call for a protest organised by the legal cell and political workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) within the court premises of any court and requested for appropriate direction to the Bar Council of India and the Bar Council of Delhi to investigate the matter for professional misconducts.'

“Impose an appropriate penalty on the Legal Cell of the Aam Aadmi Party for calling an illegal protest within the court premises of Delhi,” Singh stated.

The complaint states that it has become a recent trend of political parties' members to engage their respective legal cell members by calling for strikes and protests to pressurise law enforcement agencies.

The complaint also highlights that AAP Legal Cell's Advocate, Sanjiv Nasiar, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the Bar Council of Delhi, posted a video on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, calling the arrest of CM Kejriwal 'illegal' and also going to the extent stating that the arrest by the ED is at the 'behest' of the central government. These false and baseless allegations on law enforcement agencies and the central government, and then using the court premises as the battleground for political parties is a 'gross misconduct of professional ethics, in violation of the Rules of the Bar Council of India and also volition of the directions of the Supreme Court judgements.'

Published March 27th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

